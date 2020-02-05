GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 84,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

