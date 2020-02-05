Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.87, approximately 12,247,192 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 3,575,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $10,436,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,083,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,967,000 after buying an additional 748,979 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 449,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 595,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 358,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

