Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.87, approximately 12,247,192 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 3,575,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.
About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
