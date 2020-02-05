GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Down to $47.12

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.23, but opened at $47.12. GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 9,638,427 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $14,000,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

