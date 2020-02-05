Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 205,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 195,839 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $16.64.

The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

