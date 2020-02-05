Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRTS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 263.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 193.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 639,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 46.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 128,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 264.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 187,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. Gritstone Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,838.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

