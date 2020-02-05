Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,498. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,900,000 after buying an additional 929,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 81.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

