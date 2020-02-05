Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.65, approximately 10,373,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,048,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 40.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

