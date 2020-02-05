Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $25.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on HESM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

HESM stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 209,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,991. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 582,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,604,000 after buying an additional 193,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 666.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.