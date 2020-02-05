Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

HOPE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

