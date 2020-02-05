Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading Down 6.3%

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $33.34, approximately 1,944,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,110,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

