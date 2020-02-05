Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Down 21.3%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) fell 21.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35, 29,136,822 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 17,657,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ibio stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 140.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,007 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ibio worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

