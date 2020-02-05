Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Down 21.3%

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) fell 21.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35, 29,136,822 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 17,657,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ibio stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 140.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,007 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ibio worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit