IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $290.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEXX exited the fourth quarter on a strong note, with better-than-expected numbers. The solid organic revenue growth during the quarter, driven by strong sales at the CAG business, is encouraging. The company witnessed sturdy gains from CAG Diagnostics in the quarter. It also saw strong performances by IDEXX VetLab consumables, reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting as well as moderately robust growth in rapid assay product revenues globally. The strong performance can also be attributed to impressive growth in the LPD and water segments. The global adoption of its latest products and services, including the rapid expansion of Catalyst installed base, is another contributing factor. Over the past three months, IDEXX has been outperforming its industry. However, operating margin contracted during the quarter.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.40. The stock had a trading volume of 509,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,131. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $294.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

