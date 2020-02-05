Ignition (IC) Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $120,344.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045077 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00065451 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000736 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00093698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,697.95 or 1.00647142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000669 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001660 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,271,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,224 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

