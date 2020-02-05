Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IDXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 55,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.