Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.56. 516,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $590.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.53. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,099 shares of company stock worth $15,523,034 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.