Invesco International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) Trading Up 1.2%

Invesco International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37, approximately 1,059 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco International Revenue ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Revenue ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

