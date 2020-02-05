Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.16.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.76. 1,335,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.56. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in Iqvia by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 27,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Iqvia by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Iqvia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.