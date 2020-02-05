iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is United Bank’s Largest Position

United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,050,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,835,859. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.