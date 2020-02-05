Ivy (IVY) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Ivy has traded 179.4% higher against the US dollar. Ivy has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $252.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ivy token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.33 or 0.05932042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00129189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00037510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Ivy is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com . The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin

Ivy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

