Jade Global (OTCMKTS:JADG) Shares Up 15.3%

Jade Global Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:JADG)’s stock price shot up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 669 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Jade Global (OTCMKTS:JADG)

Jade Global Holdings, Inc focuses on wholesale and retail trade of jade and jade products through retail stores and online Website. The company was formerly known as Media Analytics Corporation and changed its name Jade Global Holdings, Inc to in January 2017. Jade Global Holdings, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

