John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.09, 138 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

