Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Down 5.7%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.26, 525,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 960,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several research analysts have commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

