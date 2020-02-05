Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kennametal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. 1,566,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,585. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.89%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kennametal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after buying an additional 147,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

