Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.05), 3,970,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 358% from the average session volume of 865,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market cap of $35.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.05.

About Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT)

Lithium Australia NL engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and recovery of lithium. It holds interests in various projects located in Western Australia, Queensland, Northern Territory, and South Australia in Australia; Mexico; and Germany.

