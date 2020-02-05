LyondellBasell Industries’ (LYB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $96.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.16.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. 2,783,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,979. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,157,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,066,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after buying an additional 156,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

