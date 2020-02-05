LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their overweight rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $105.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $84.08. 2,783,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 151,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,745 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

