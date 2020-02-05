Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities cut Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.
NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 253,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
About Mercer International
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.
