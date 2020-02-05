Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Research Coverage Started at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.46. 56,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.