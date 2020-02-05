Monarch (MT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71,866.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Monarch token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Monarch has a total market cap of $71,866.00 and approximately $73,015.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monarch has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monarch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Profile

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,745,709 tokens. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com . The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monarch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monarch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.