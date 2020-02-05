Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Given $29.19 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $29.19 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($4.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Myomo an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Myomo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

MYO traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 4,077,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,432. Myomo has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.