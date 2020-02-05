National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up to $21.39

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $21.39. National-Oilwell Varco shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 3,964,686 shares trading hands.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

