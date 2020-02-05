New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Down 11.1%

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.03 and last traded at $62.93, approximately 4,198,519 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 854,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.77.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Insiders have sold 19,327 shares of company stock worth $1,316,893 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,965,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New Relic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 337,891 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 294,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in New Relic by 643.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in New Relic by 1,689.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,484 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

