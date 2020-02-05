Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Receives $72.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 257,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,742. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

