nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Up to $25.22

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $25.22. nVent Electric shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 2,193,185 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. G.Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CL King started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 300,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 747,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 390,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 474.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after buying an additional 1,005,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

