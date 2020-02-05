Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,071,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 126,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 801.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $730,332.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 230,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,907. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.98 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.