ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) shares shot up 6.7% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.15, 18,618,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 8,656,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

