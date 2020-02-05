On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) Receives GBX 533.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 533.33 ($7.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of LON OTB traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.33). 119,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,885. On The Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.61 million and a PE ratio of 34.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 451.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 429.99.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0001864 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 0.45%. On The Beach Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

