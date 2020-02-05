Open Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,004.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $810,109.00 and approximately $3,004.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.