Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Up 34.6% This Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.33 or 0.05932042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00129189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00037510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010457 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

