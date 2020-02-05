Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

OXFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $409.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Oxford Immunotec Global’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

