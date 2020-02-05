Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. 356,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,316. Perficient has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.