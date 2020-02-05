Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. Plains All American Pipeline also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.66-1.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,062,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,887. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

