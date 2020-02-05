Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives $146.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,928 shares of company stock worth $6,343,760. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,954 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.26. 2,442,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,213. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average of $116.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

