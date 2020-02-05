RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.96. RPC shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 2,094,442 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Get RPC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in RPC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.