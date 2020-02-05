SafeCapital Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00037626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029075 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00326893 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

