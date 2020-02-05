ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 3.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.93.

Shares of NOW traded down $13.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.18. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $355.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,946,778. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.