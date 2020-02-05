SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Receives $79.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $1,430,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,826,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $946,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,892.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,040 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after acquiring an additional 467,447 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,550,000 after acquiring an additional 87,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,964,000.

SITE traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.63. 301,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,061. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

