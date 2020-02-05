SIX (SIX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.88 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, SIX has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One SIX token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. SIX has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $420,976.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

