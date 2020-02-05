Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH) shares fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 46,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 94,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of $12.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

In other news, Director Jordan Trimble sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$62,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,662.53. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,885.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

