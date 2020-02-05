Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.75, 1,733,736 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,867,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $292.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.53.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,656 shares of company stock valued at $59,501 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

